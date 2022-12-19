Why Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that L3Harris to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AJRD) Right Now?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AJRD is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.33, which is -$1.99 below the current price. AJRD currently public float of 77.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AJRD was 581.85K shares.

AJRD’s Market Performance

AJRD stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.44% and a quarterly performance of 26.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.26% for AJRD stocks with a simple moving average of 29.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJRD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AJRD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AJRD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJRD reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AJRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AJRD, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

AJRD Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJRD rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.18. In addition, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJRD starting from Drake Eileen P., who sale 39,711 shares at the price of $41.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Drake Eileen P. now owns 214,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., valued at $1,651,978 using the latest closing price.

BOEHLE DANIEL L., the CFO and VP of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., sale 12,510 shares at $40.52 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BOEHLE DANIEL L. is holding 57,148 shares at $506,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.61 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stands at +6.53. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.