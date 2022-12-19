We Analyzed the Future Direction of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), Here is What We Found

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.99. The company’s stock price has collected 7.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Chinese Air Travel Surges After Easing of Covid Restrictions

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ :TCOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.53.

TCOM currently public float of 641.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCOM was 6.70M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stocks went up by 7.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.07% and a quarterly performance of 35.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.83% for TCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 37.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $41 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2022.

TCOM Trading at 25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +21.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.49. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 41.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.05 for the present operating margin

+77.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at -2.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.45. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 47.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.05. Total debt to assets is 26.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.