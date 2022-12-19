We Analyzed the Future Direction of OpGen Inc. (OPGN), Here is What We Found

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) went down by -17.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.25. The company’s stock price has collected 9.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ :OPGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPGN is at -0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for OpGen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.16, which is $1.45 above the current price. OPGN currently public float of 53.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPGN was 4.54M shares.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OPGN stocks went up by 9.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.67% and a quarterly performance of -68.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.94% for OpGen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.17% for OPGN stocks with a simple moving average of -71.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPGN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for OPGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to OPGN, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

OPGN Trading at -30.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.03%, as shares sank -38.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1665. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -86.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPGN starting from Bacher Johannes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 26. After this action, Bacher Johannes now owns 60,000 shares of OpGen Inc., valued at $21,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.51 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -808.30. Equity return is now at value -139.60, with -74.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.