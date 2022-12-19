We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), Here is What We Found

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) went up by 16.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s stock price has collected 21.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE :NEXA) Right Now?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXA is at 1.51.

NEXA currently public float of 46.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXA was 186.30K shares.

NEXA’s Market Performance

NEXA stocks went up by 21.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.80% and a quarterly performance of 25.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Nexa Resources S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.92% for NEXA stocks with a simple moving average of -2.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NEXA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEXA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.60 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXA reach a price target of $10.10. The rating they have provided for NEXA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEXA, setting the target price at $8.90 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

NEXA Trading at 25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +33.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXA rose by +21.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Nexa Resources S.A. saw -14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXA

Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.