We Analyzed the Future Direction of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG), Here is What We Found

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s stock price has collected 17.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Time to Check Into a New Pure Play on Business Travel

Is It Worth Investing in Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE :GBTG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Global Business Travel Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $1.72 above the current price. GBTG currently public float of 418.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBTG was 161.98K shares.

GBTG’s Market Performance

GBTG stocks went up by 17.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.44% and a quarterly performance of -3.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Global Business Travel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.27% for GBTG stocks with a simple moving average of -14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBTG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GBTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GBTG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBTG reach a price target of $7.10. The rating they have provided for GBTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBTG, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

GBTG Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +42.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBTG rose by +17.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Global Business Travel Group Inc. saw -36.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBTG starting from Gerow Martine, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Dec 07. After this action, Gerow Martine now owns 422,310 shares of Global Business Travel Group Inc., valued at $56,000 using the latest closing price.

Bush James Peter, the Director of Global Business Travel Group Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Bush James Peter is holding 33,334 shares at $7,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBTG

Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.