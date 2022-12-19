Wall Street Pummels International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) After Recent Earnings Report

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s stock price has collected -4.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that IBM Reports Better-Than Expected Results

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE :IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for International Business Machines Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.29, which is $1.5 above the current price. IBM currently public float of 903.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBM was 4.77M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM stocks went down by -4.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly performance of 9.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for International Business Machines Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.14% for IBM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $111 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to IBM, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on October 20th of the current year.

IBM Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.46. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw 4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from Del Bene Robert F, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $148.36 back on Nov 22. After this action, Del Bene Robert F now owns 14,553 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $445,088 using the latest closing price.

FARR DAVID N, the Director of International Business Machines Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that FARR DAVID N is holding 1,000 shares at $125,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.25 for the present operating margin

+53.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.