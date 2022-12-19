Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) went up by 91.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.47. The company’s stock price has collected 101.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TIG) Right Now?

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Trean Insurance Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $0.53 above the current price. TIG currently public float of 18.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIG was 157.94K shares.

TIG’s Market Performance

TIG stocks went up by 101.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 157.54% and a quarterly performance of 63.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Trean Insurance Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 116.96% for TIG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TIG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for TIG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for TIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to TIG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

TIG Trading at 100.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +160.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIG rose by +101.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Trean Insurance Group Inc. saw -32.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIG starting from Lee Steven B., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 19. After this action, Lee Steven B. now owns 906,016 shares of Trean Insurance Group Inc., valued at $31,250 using the latest closing price.

Lee Steven B., the Director of Trean Insurance Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Lee Steven B. is holding 901,016 shares at $35,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trean Insurance Group Inc. stands at +8.79. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.