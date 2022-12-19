Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) went up by 35.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SLNO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLNO is at 0.35.

SLNO currently public float of 6.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLNO was 64.49K shares.

SLNO’s Market Performance

SLNO stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.22% and a quarterly performance of -53.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.56% for SLNO stocks with a simple moving average of -48.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLNO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SLNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SLNO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

SLNO Trading at 10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +40.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0021. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from SCHULER JACK W, who sale 22,681 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Aug 26. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 466,666 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., valued at $54,675 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,394 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 489,347 shares at $20,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

Equity return is now at value -107.40, with -58.30 for asset returns.