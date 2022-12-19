Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.47. The company’s stock price has collected -1.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Skyworks Solutions Issues Weak Guidance. It Has China Headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.00, which is $15.29 above the current price. SWKS currently public float of 159.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 2.08M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went down by -1.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of -6.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.14% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $125 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SWKS, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

SWKS Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.05. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw -40.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from TERRY ROBERT JOHN, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $100.60 back on Dec 13. After this action, TERRY ROBERT JOHN now owns 11,187 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $352,100 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 5,858 shares at $112.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 10,130 shares at $657,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.