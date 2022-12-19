Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) went up by 16.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.52. The company’s stock price has collected -6.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ :TOUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tuniu Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.06. TOUR currently public float of 94.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOUR was 594.21K shares.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR stocks went down by -6.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 108.59% and a quarterly performance of 177.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.10% for Tuniu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.54% for TOUR stocks with a simple moving average of 135.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.

TOUR Trading at 100.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.92%, as shares surge +86.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +173.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.42. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw 106.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.