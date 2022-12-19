Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Telos Corporation (TLS)

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went up by 7.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s stock price has collected 18.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ :TLS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Telos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.20, which is $0.01 above the current price. TLS currently public float of 41.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLS was 934.09K shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS stocks went up by 18.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.89% and a quarterly performance of -53.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for Telos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.31% for TLS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLS reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for TLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to TLS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 12th of the current year.

TLS Trading at -23.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +27.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +18.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -66.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Jacobs Bradley W., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Nov 21. After this action, Jacobs Bradley W. now owns 35,217 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $19,300 using the latest closing price.

Wood John B, the Chairman and CEO of Telos Corporation, purchase 200,000 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Wood John B is holding 4,641,118 shares at $730,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+34.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at -17.79. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.