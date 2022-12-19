Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) went up by 5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.71. The company’s stock price has collected -3.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/18/22 that Search halted for woman who jumped off Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico

Is It Worth Investing in Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ :SCVL) Right Now?

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCVL is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is $19.07 above the current price. SCVL currently public float of 16.49M and currently shorts hold a 15.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCVL was 336.27K shares.

SCVL’s Market Performance

SCVL stocks went down by -3.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.29% and a quarterly performance of 2.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Shoe Carnival Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.81% for SCVL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCVL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SCVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCVL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $53 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCVL reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for SCVL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SCVL, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

SCVL Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.77. In addition, Shoe Carnival Inc. saw -41.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from Guthrie Andrea R., who sale 1,154 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Nov 30. After this action, Guthrie Andrea R. now owns 25,244 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc., valued at $30,073 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Andrea R., the Director of Shoe Carnival Inc., sale 1,665 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Guthrie Andrea R. is holding 26,398 shares at $40,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.85 for the present operating margin

+39.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival Inc. stands at +11.64. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.