Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) went up by 98.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s stock price has collected -13.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ :QUMU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUMU is at 1.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

QUMU currently public float of 16.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUMU was 39.79K shares.

QUMU’s Market Performance

QUMU stocks went down by -13.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.03% and a quarterly performance of -32.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Qumu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.47% for QUMU stocks with a simple moving average of -10.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUMU stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for QUMU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QUMU in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12 based on the research report published on February 08th of the previous year 2021.

QUMU Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +38.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUMU rose by +74.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5359. In addition, Qumu Corporation saw -79.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUMU starting from Bentley Rose, who purchase 36,646 shares at the price of $1.02 back on May 31. After this action, Bentley Rose now owns 49,882 shares of Qumu Corporation, valued at $37,308 using the latest closing price.

OLSON ROBERT F, the Director of Qumu Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that OLSON ROBERT F is holding 131,560 shares at $11,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUMU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.28 for the present operating margin

+70.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qumu Corporation stands at -68.13. Equity return is now at value -172.40, with -44.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.