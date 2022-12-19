Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Loop Media Inc. (LPTV)

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX:LPTV) went up by 6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Loop Media Inc. (AMEX :LPTV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPTV is at 5.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Loop Media Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $0.44 above the current price. LPTV currently public float of 29.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPTV was 57.83K shares.

LPTV’s Market Performance

LPTV stocks went up by 1.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.75% and a quarterly performance of -23.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.63% for Loop Media Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.16% for LPTV stocks with a simple moving average of -12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

LPTV Trading at 36.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.54%, as shares surge +42.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, Loop Media Inc. saw -10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPTV starting from Cassidy Bruce A. Sr., who purchase 460,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Sep 26. After this action, Cassidy Bruce A. Sr. now owns 2,914,373 shares of Loop Media Inc., valued at $2,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.94 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loop Media Inc. stands at -95.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.