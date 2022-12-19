Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Lowe’s Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Boost to Full-Year Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE :LOW) Right Now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Lowe’s Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $238.77, which is $32.43 above the current price. LOW currently public float of 604.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOW was 3.68M shares.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.18% and a quarterly performance of 5.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Lowe’s Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.40% for LOW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $237 based on the research report published on December 06th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to LOW, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

LOW Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.95. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw -20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from MCCANLESS ROSS W, who sale 57,629 shares at the price of $211.35 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCCANLESS ROSS W now owns 26,923 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., valued at $12,179,652 using the latest closing price.

Godbole Seemantini, the EVP, Chief Information Officer of Lowe’s Companies Inc., sale 11,761 shares at $214.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Godbole Seemantini is holding 26,575 shares at $2,521,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +8.74. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.