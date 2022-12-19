Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 16.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s stock price has collected 14.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $9.57 above the current price. TWI currently public float of 58.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 350.66K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went up by 14.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.68% and a quarterly performance of 14.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for Titan International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.80% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of 4.49% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw 40.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, who sale 15,202 shares at the price of $15.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, TAYLOR MAURICE M JR now owns 892,968 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $231,879 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 84,798 shares at $15.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR is holding 908,170 shares at $1,299,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+13.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +2.79. Equity return is now at value 59.20, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.