Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) went up by 6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :PRDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Pardes Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.33, which is $9.1 above the current price. PRDS currently public float of 52.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRDS was 176.67K shares.

PRDS’s Market Performance

PRDS stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.82% and a quarterly performance of -45.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.82% for Pardes Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.51% for PRDS stocks with a simple moving average of -68.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRDS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRDS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

PRDS Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.06%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0846. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw -92.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Brusky Sean P., who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Dec 08. After this action, Brusky Sean P. now owns 21,000 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $24,990 using the latest closing price.

WIGGANS THOMAS G, the Chief Executive Officer of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that WIGGANS THOMAS G is holding 50,000 shares at $13,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -35.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.70.