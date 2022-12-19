Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :MIRM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIRM is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.75, which is $35.89 above the current price. MIRM currently public float of 35.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIRM was 407.93K shares.

MIRM’s Market Performance

MIRM stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.68% and a quarterly performance of -15.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.31% for MIRM stocks with a simple moving average of -16.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIRM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIRM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $38 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIRM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MIRM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to MIRM, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

MIRM Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.76. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from O’Donnell Niall, who sale 93,770 shares at the price of $19.69 back on Nov 15. After this action, O’Donnell Niall now owns 1,621,118 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,846,022 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,109 shares at $19.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 1,714,888 shares at $629,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-906.12 for the present operating margin

+88.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -438.85. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.