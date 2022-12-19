Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) went down by -9.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.64. The company’s stock price has collected -6.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CCCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for C4 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.31, which is $15.95 above the current price. CCCC currently public float of 43.45M and currently shorts hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCCC was 473.39K shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

CCCC stocks went down by -6.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.90% and a quarterly performance of -19.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for C4 Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.46% for CCCC stocks with a simple moving average of -31.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to CCCC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

CCCC Trading at -15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw -77.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Hirsch Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.40 back on Apr 12. After this action, Hirsch Andrew now owns 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $84,000 using the latest closing price.

Crystal Adam, the Chief Medical Officer of C4 Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $31.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Crystal Adam is holding 15,000 shares at $474,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.39 for the present operating margin

+93.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -183.23. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.