Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) a Keeper?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.06. The company’s stock price has collected -3.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/24/22 that Bed Bath & Beyond Struggles to Keep Stores Stocked

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ :BBBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.41, which is $0.43 above the current price. BBBY currently public float of 85.94M and currently shorts hold a 41.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 11.76M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went down by -3.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.61% and a quarterly performance of -62.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.65% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.36% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of -68.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for BBBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BBBY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to BBBY, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

BBBY Trading at -26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw -79.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Arnal Gustavo, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arnal Gustavo now owns 255,396 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $374,375 using the latest closing price.

Arnal Gustavo, the EVP, CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., sale 42,513 shares at $24.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Arnal Gustavo is holding 267,896 shares at $1,029,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.57 for the present operating margin

+33.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -7.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.