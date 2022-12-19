Is Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) a Keeper?

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $399.10. The company’s stock price has collected 7.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Atlassian Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $197.57, which is $50.55 above the current price. TEAM currently public float of 145.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 2.81M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went up by 7.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.92% and a quarterly performance of -39.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Atlassian Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.20% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -31.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $155 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $148, previously predicting the price at $283. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEAM, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on November 04th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.52. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw -61.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $145.77 back on Dec 15. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 86,140 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,255,694 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,614 shares at $145.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 86,140 shares at $1,255,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. Equity return is now at value -334.20, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.