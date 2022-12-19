Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.53. The company’s stock price has collected 13.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/26/22 that U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

Is It Worth Investing in Tellurian Inc. (AMEX :TELL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TELL is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Tellurian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.54, which is $2.21 above the current price. TELL currently public float of 485.58M and currently shorts hold a 18.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TELL was 14.19M shares.

TELL’s Market Performance

TELL stocks went up by 13.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.03% and a quarterly performance of -37.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Tellurian Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.12% for TELL stocks with a simple moving average of -35.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TELL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TELL reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for TELL stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to TELL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

TELL Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL rose by +13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Tellurian Inc. saw -21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from Harvey Claire, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Jan 13. After this action, Harvey Claire now owns 49,955 shares of Tellurian Inc., valued at $51,072 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-158.17 for the present operating margin

+32.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tellurian Inc. stands at -160.98. Equity return is now at value -21.80, with -11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.