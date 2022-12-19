Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that M&A Is Slowing as Financing Costs Tick Higher

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Citigroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is $12.54 above the current price. C currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 18.43M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.31% and a quarterly performance of -8.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.40% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

C Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.69. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from CITIGROUP INC, who sale 4,614,358 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Sep 12. After this action, CITIGROUP INC now owns 15,318 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $167,270,478 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 14,800 shares at $68.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 57,043 shares at $1,014,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.