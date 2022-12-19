Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went down by -10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Opendoor Cuts 18% of Staff as Higher Mortgage Rates Dent Housing Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

OPEN currently public float of 537.71M and currently shorts hold a 12.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 22.91M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.38% and a quarterly performance of -67.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.06% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.87% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -74.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPEN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

OPEN Trading at -39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.67%, as shares sank -32.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6030. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw -91.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Dec 12. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 29,591,868 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $129,900 using the latest closing price.

Low Ah Kee Andrew, the President of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 151,030 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Low Ah Kee Andrew is holding 3,367,016 shares at $289,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.03 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.25. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -12.10 for asset returns.