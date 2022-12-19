Here’s Our Rant About Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) went up by 6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.24. The company’s stock price has collected 9.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is at -0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.33, which is $3.38 above the current price. AKRO currently public float of 41.82M and currently shorts hold a 11.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKRO was 672.10K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stocks went up by 9.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.65% and a quarterly performance of 74.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.83% for AKRO stocks with a simple moving average of 125.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $50 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.49. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw 121.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Yale Catriona, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $43.23 back on Dec 12. After this action, Yale Catriona now owns 86,268 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $216,137 using the latest closing price.

Skorpios Trust, the Former 10% owner of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,636,000 shares at $43.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Skorpios Trust is holding 3,271,829 shares at $71,166,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -60.10, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.