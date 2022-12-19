Here’s How Your Trade Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Aggressively Right Now

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) went up by 2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.27. The company’s stock price has collected -3.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE :TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TME is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.94, which is -$1.11 below the current price. TME currently public float of 837.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TME was 12.12M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stocks went down by -3.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.72% and a quarterly performance of 71.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.96% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.90% for TME stocks with a simple moving average of 69.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TME stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TME in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to TME, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 16th of the current year.

TME Trading at 52.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw 15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.70 for the present operating margin

+29.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 10.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 8.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.