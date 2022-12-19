CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went up by 6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.01. The company’s stock price has collected 11.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CarParts.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $5.22 above the current price. PRTS currently public float of 50.24M and currently shorts hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTS was 1.03M shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS stocks went up by 11.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.38% and a quarterly performance of 17.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for CarParts.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.70% for PRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at 33.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +27.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw -39.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from BARNES JIM, who purchase 24,600 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Dec 14. After this action, BARNES JIM now owns 66,597 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $150,552 using the latest closing price.

Lockwood Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of CarParts.com Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $5.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lockwood Ryan is holding 29,283 shares at $47,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

+32.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -1.78. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.