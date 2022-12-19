Buy or Sell ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) went up by 5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

Is It Worth Investing in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE :SOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOL is at 2.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



SOL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float. Today, the average trading volume of SOL was 634.69K shares.

SOL’s Market Performance

SOL stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.65% and a quarterly performance of -23.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for ReneSola Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.69% for SOL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOL in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOL reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7.70. The rating they have provided for SOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to SOL, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

SOL Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, ReneSola Ltd saw -21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 112,809 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 13,922,913 shares of ReneSola Ltd, valued at $496,360 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO of ReneSola Ltd, purchase 60,545 shares at $4.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 13,810,104 shares at $267,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.