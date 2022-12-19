Buy or Sell Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) went up by 20.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s stock price has collected 38.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX :IE) Right Now?

IE currently public float of 65.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IE was 169.96K shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



IE’s Market Performance

IE stocks went up by 38.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.87% and a quarterly performance of 77.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.42% for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.62% for IE stocks with a simple moving average of 56.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for IE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to IE, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

IE Trading at 47.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +36.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE rose by +38.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw 38.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, who purchase 422,767 shares at the price of $9.85 back on Nov 29. After this action, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M now owns 9,385,324 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $4,164,255 using the latest closing price.

I-Pulse Inc., the 10% Owner of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 416,666 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that I-Pulse Inc. is holding 9,755,495 shares at $3,333,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1305.87 for the present operating margin

-873.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stands at -1275.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.