Buy or Sell D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.23. The company’s stock price has collected -8.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE :QBTS) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $8.60, which is $8.07 above the current price. QBTS currently public float of 60.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QBTS was 169.38K shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS stocks went down by -8.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.47% and a quarterly performance of -62.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.46% for D-Wave Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for QBTS stocks with a simple moving average of -73.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QBTS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QBTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

QBTS Trading at -41.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -8.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -78.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.