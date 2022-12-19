Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) went up by 8.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.62. The company’s stock price has collected 25.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ :AGYS) Right Now?

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 236.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGYS is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Agilysys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $84.33, which is $7.83 above the current price. AGYS currently public float of 23.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGYS was 150.38K shares.

AGYS’s Market Performance

AGYS stocks went up by 25.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.87% and a quarterly performance of 53.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Agilysys Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.23% for AGYS stocks with a simple moving average of 57.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGYS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AGYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGYS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $83 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGYS reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AGYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to AGYS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

AGYS Trading at 24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGYS rose by +25.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.15. In addition, Agilysys Inc. saw 72.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGYS starting from Biswas Prabuddha, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $64.52 back on Nov 11. After this action, Biswas Prabuddha now owns 73,965 shares of Agilysys Inc., valued at $64,520 using the latest closing price.

Biswas Prabuddha, the CTO & SVP of Technology of Agilysys Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $64.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Biswas Prabuddha is holding 74,965 shares at $320,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilysys Inc. stands at +3.98. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.