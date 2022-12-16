We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL), Here is What We Found

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) went down by -23.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.23. The company’s stock price has collected -45.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :NXL) Right Now?

NXL currently public float of 5.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXL was 336.56K shares.

NXL’s Market Performance

NXL stocks went down by -45.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.07% and a quarterly performance of -46.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 50.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.87% for Nexalin Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.47% for NXL stocks with a simple moving average of -26.37% for the last 200 days.

NXL Trading at -29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.29%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXL fell by -45.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0928. In addition, Nexalin Technology Inc. saw -46.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXL starting from Elson Marilyn, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 28. After this action, Elson Marilyn now owns 835,244 shares of Nexalin Technology Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Elson Marilyn, the Ms. Elson serves as CFO of Nexalin Technology Inc., purchase 36,000 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Elson Marilyn is holding 825,744 shares at $149,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4177.70 for the present operating margin

-73.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexalin Technology Inc. stands at -4218.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.