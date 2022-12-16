We Analyzed the Future Direction of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), Here is What We Found

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went down by -8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s stock price has collected 2.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

FTCI currently public float of 43.98M and currently shorts hold a 14.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.29M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stocks went up by 2.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.88% and a quarterly performance of -31.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.62% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.78% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of -31.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to FTCI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

FTCI Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -65.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from South Cone Investments Limited, who purchase 5,732 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Dec 14. After this action, South Cone Investments Limited now owns 14,867,592 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $16,002 using the latest closing price.

South Cone Investments Limited, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., purchase 36,230 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that South Cone Investments Limited is holding 14,861,860 shares at $98,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.87 for the present operating margin

-12.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -39.40. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -52.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.