UserTesting Inc. (USER) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UserTesting Inc. (NYSE :USER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for UserTesting Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.57, which is $0.38 above the current price. USER currently public float of 124.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USER was 2.28M shares.

USER’s Market Performance

USER stocks went down by -0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.35% and a quarterly performance of 98.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.76% for UserTesting Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for USER stocks with a simple moving average of 16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USER

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USER reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for USER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to USER, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

USER Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USER fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, UserTesting Inc. saw -12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USER starting from SATTERWHITE DAVID, who sale 14,562 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Nov 16. After this action, SATTERWHITE DAVID now owns 255,156 shares of UserTesting Inc., valued at $108,118 using the latest closing price.

Zelen Matt, the Chief Operating Officer of UserTesting Inc., sale 10,068 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Zelen Matt is holding 26,182 shares at $74,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.72 for the present operating margin

+74.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for UserTesting Inc. stands at -34.41. Equity return is now at value -82.50, with -21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.