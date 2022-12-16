Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Toll Stock Is Upgraded as Analyst Looks Positively on Homebuilding Sector

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE :TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.64, which is $4.31 above the current price. TOL currently public float of 105.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOL was 1.73M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stocks went up by 3.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.01% and a quarterly performance of 17.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.01% for TOL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2022.

TOL Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.79. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw -29.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sale 41,500 shares at the price of $52.31 back on Dec 13. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 180,710 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $2,170,977 using the latest closing price.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 33,500 shares at $49.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. is holding 180,710 shares at $1,658,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.