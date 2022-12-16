The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Allstate Loss Highlights Insurer Struggles

Is It Worth Investing in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE :ALL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALL is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The Allstate Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.33, which is $11.28 above the current price. ALL currently public float of 263.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALL was 1.93M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

ALL stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 2.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for The Allstate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for ALL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $158 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

ALL Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.84. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Prindiville Mark Q, who sale 5,511 shares at the price of $125.93 back on Sep 08. After this action, Prindiville Mark Q now owns 15,552 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $694,017 using the latest closing price.

WILSON THOMAS J, the Chairman, President & CEO of The Allstate Corporation, sale 99,828 shares at $132.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that WILSON THOMAS J is holding 0 shares at $13,238,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at +10.26. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.