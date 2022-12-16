PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) went down by -12.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.37. The company’s stock price has collected -7.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/31/22 that Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Consider ‘Sexy Wordle’

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PLBY Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.80, which is $2.24 above the current price. PLBY currently public float of 43.53M and currently shorts hold a 16.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLBY was 925.55K shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stocks went down by -7.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.08% and a quarterly performance of -12.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.06% for PLBY Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.96% for PLBY stocks with a simple moving average of -50.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PLBY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

PLBY Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -86.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Kohn Bernhard L III, who sale 124,208 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kohn Bernhard L III now owns 1,711,565 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $491,056 using the latest closing price.

Kohn Bernhard L III, the CEO & President of PLBY Group Inc., sale 117,085 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Kohn Bernhard L III is holding 1,835,773 shares at $478,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.89 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc. stands at -31.50. Equity return is now at value -90.10, with -38.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.