Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went down by -7.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.07. The company’s stock price has collected -12.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/27/22 that Overstock Revenue Falls 33% as Active Customers Decline

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ :OSTK) Right Now?

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 3.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Overstock.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.20, which is $25.33 above the current price. OSTK currently public float of 45.27M and currently shorts hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSTK was 1.25M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK stocks went down by -12.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.93% and a quarterly performance of -21.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Overstock.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.41% for OSTK stocks with a simple moving average of -32.39% for the last 200 days.

OSTK Trading at -14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.24. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw -64.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from JOHNSON JONATHAN E III, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $23.13 back on Nov 17. After this action, JOHNSON JONATHAN E III now owns 127,134 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $92,520 using the latest closing price.

TABACCO JOSEPH J JR, the Director of Overstock.com Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $23.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that TABACCO JOSEPH J JR is holding 86,747 shares at $238,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.03 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at +5.64. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.