OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) went down by -6.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s stock price has collected -7.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ :OPAL) Right Now?

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.70 x from its present earnings ratio.

OPAL currently public float of 20.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPAL was 47.40K shares.

OPAL’s Market Performance

OPAL stocks went down by -7.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.55% and a quarterly performance of -28.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.70% for OPAL Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.17% for OPAL stocks with a simple moving average of -26.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OPAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPAL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAL reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for OPAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OPAL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 05th of the current year.

OPAL Trading at -15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.80%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAL fell by -7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, OPAL Fuels Inc. saw -30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAL starting from Maurer Jonathan Gilbert, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 12. After this action, Maurer Jonathan Gilbert now owns 15,000 shares of OPAL Fuels Inc., valued at $18,200 using the latest closing price.

Maurer Jonathan Gilbert, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $7.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Maurer Jonathan Gilbert is holding 12,500 shares at $97,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAL

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.