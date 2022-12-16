Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.16. The company’s stock price has collected -3.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/21 that GameStop, UPS, Silver: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :MBRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBRX is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67, which is $7.29 above the current price. MBRX currently public float of 27.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBRX was 92.73K shares.

MBRX’s Market Performance

MBRX stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.28% and a quarterly performance of 5.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.85% for Moleculin Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.75% for MBRX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MBRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MBRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

MBRX Trading at 24.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3229. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc. saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBRX starting from KLEMP WALTER V, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Nov 25. After this action, KLEMP WALTER V now owns 409,890 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc., valued at $57,632 using the latest closing price.

KLEMP WALTER V, the CEO and President of Moleculin Biotech Inc., purchase 22,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KLEMP WALTER V is holding 364,890 shares at $25,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -33.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.02.