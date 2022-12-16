Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) went down by -13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected -25.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGTA is at 1.86.

MGTA currently public float of 59.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGTA was 844.93K shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

MGTA stocks went down by -25.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.99% and a quarterly performance of -44.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.27% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.44% for MGTA stocks with a simple moving average of -44.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTA reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for MGTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGTA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

MGTA Trading at -24.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.89%, as shares sank -41.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA fell by -25.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1980. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw -79.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -51.80, with -41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.