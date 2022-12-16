Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s stock price has collected 10.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/22 that PagerDuty’s Results Sparkle Amid Gloom in Enterprise Software

Is It Worth Investing in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE :PD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PD is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for PagerDuty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.66, which is $5.5 above the current price. PD currently public float of 82.19M and currently shorts hold a 8.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PD was 943.12K shares.

PD’s Market Performance

PD stocks went up by 10.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.09% and a quarterly performance of 12.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.50% for PD stocks with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to PD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

PD Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +10.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.03. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw -23.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from REZVAN MITRA, who sale 760 shares at the price of $25.87 back on Dec 13. After this action, REZVAN MITRA now owns 79,619 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $19,661 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Howard, the Chief Financial Officer of PagerDuty Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $25.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Wilson Howard is holding 418,408 shares at $375,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.40 for the present operating margin

+81.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -38.19. Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.