Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for V.F. Corporation (VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.61. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that VF Corp. Stock Drops on Profit Warning, CEO’s Exit

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE :VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VFC is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for V.F. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.58, which is $3.04 above the current price. VFC currently public float of 387.27M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFC was 6.72M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.70% and a quarterly performance of -30.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for V.F. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.00% for VFC stocks with a simple moving average of -36.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VFC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 22nd of the current year.

VFC Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.05. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -62.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Dorer Benno O, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Dec 13. After this action, Dorer Benno O now owns 10,000 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $284,950 using the latest closing price.

OTIS CLARENCE JR, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that OTIS CLARENCE JR is holding 29,959 shares at $254,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+54.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +10.25. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.