Here’s Our Rant About Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE :UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UHS is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.06, which is -$8.18 below the current price. UHS currently public float of 61.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UHS was 750.35K shares.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.84% and a quarterly performance of 33.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Universal Health Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for UHS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $90 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UHS reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for UHS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to UHS, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

UHS Trading at 15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.27. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Gibbs Lawrence S., who sale 1,307 shares at the price of $153.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Gibbs Lawrence S. now owns 1,869 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $199,971 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs Lawrence S., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 985 shares at $143.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Gibbs Lawrence S. is holding 3,176 shares at $141,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +7.83. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.