Here’s Our Rant About First BanCorp. (FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went down by -6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.62. The company’s stock price has collected -7.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for First BanCorp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.20, which is $5.12 above the current price. FBP currently public float of 181.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.45M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went down by -7.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.45% and a quarterly performance of -12.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for First BanCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.43% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FBP, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

FBP Trading at -15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, First BanCorp. saw -7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Frye Daniel Edward, who sale 3,041 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Nov 10. After this action, Frye Daniel Edward now owns 20,741 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $48,169 using the latest closing price.

RIVERA NAYDA, the EVP and CRO of First BanCorp., sale 20,000 shares at $15.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that RIVERA NAYDA is holding 231,948 shares at $316,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +30.60. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.