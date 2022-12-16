Here’s Our Rant About Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.21. The company’s stock price has collected -2.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/22 that Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX :CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBOE is at 0.57.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CBOE currently public float of 105.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBOE was 736.29K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.23% and a quarterly performance of 2.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Cboe Global Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.82% for CBOE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CBOE, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

CBOE Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.25. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw -4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Griebenow Jill, who sale 400 shares at the price of $128.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Griebenow Jill now owns 7,230 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $51,200 using the latest closing price.

Sexton John P, the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 2,872 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Sexton John P is holding 15,190 shares at $364,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.