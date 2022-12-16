Here’s Our Rant About Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) went down by -10.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.75. The company’s stock price has collected -27.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $14.54 above the current price. ATRA currently public float of 94.28M and currently shorts hold a 12.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRA was 1.44M shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA stocks went down by -27.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.94% and a quarterly performance of -14.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.52% for ATRA stocks with a simple moving average of -38.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

ATRA Trading at -20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -24.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -27.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -78.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 15,591 shares at the price of $4.49 back on Nov 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 441,696 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $70,004 using the latest closing price.

Koppikar Utpal, the Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 6,255 shares at $4.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Koppikar Utpal is holding 191,334 shares at $28,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1673.85 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -1672.28. Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.