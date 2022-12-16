Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)?

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WISA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WISA is at -0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for WiSA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.38, which is $3.56 above the current price. WISA currently public float of 15.94M and currently shorts hold a 22.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISA was 6.47M shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.01% and a quarterly performance of -78.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.24% for WiSA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.73% for WISA stocks with a simple moving average of -84.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -69.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -62.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1562. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc. saw -91.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 53,352 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Dec 06. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 582,524 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc., valued at $6,616 using the latest closing price.

Oliva George, the Chief Financial Officer of WiSA Technologies Inc., sale 18,442 shares at $0.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Oliva George is holding 265,041 shares at $2,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-175.98 for the present operating margin

+28.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for WiSA Technologies Inc. stands at -180.71. Equity return is now at value -142.70, with -104.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.44.