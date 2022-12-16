Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy WeWork Inc. (WE)?

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) went down by -8.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.83. The company’s stock price has collected -14.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that WeWork’s Once Robust Cash Reserves Have Dwindled, Raising Chances of Default

Is It Worth Investing in WeWork Inc. (NYSE :WE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for WeWork Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is $5.56 above the current price. WE currently public float of 647.03M and currently shorts hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WE was 6.22M shares.

WE’s Market Performance

WE stocks went down by -14.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.77% and a quarterly performance of -53.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for WeWork Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.49% for WE stocks with a simple moving average of -64.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for WE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WE, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

WE Trading at -33.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -42.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WE fell by -14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4410. In addition, WeWork Inc. saw -80.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WE starting from MATHRANI SANDEEP, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Sep 02. After this action, MATHRANI SANDEEP now owns 2,384,284 shares of WeWork Inc., valued at $97,750 using the latest closing price.

MATHRANI SANDEEP, the Chief Executive Officer of WeWork Inc., purchase 23,500 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that MATHRANI SANDEEP is holding 2,359,284 shares at $99,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.94 for the present operating margin

-47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeWork Inc. stands at -188.51. Equity return is now at value 93.50, with -11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.