Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) went up by 26.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 30.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ :CMND) Right Now?

CMND currently public float of 1.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMND was 57.52K shares.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND stocks went up by 30.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.67% and a quarterly performance of -50.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.34% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for CMND stocks with a simple moving average of -65.18% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at -29.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.03%, as shares sank -27.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +30.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -73.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

Equity return is now at value -390.30, with -337.40 for asset returns.